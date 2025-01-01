Adam Driver reveals Disney rejected Star Wars sequel starring Kylo Ren

Adam Driver has revealed that Disney executives rejected a script for a Star Wars sequel starring his character Kylo Ren.

The Girls actor played Ben Solo/Kylo Ren between 2015's The Force Awakens and 2019's The Rise of Skywalker and was interested in starring in his own standalone movie.

"I had been talking about doing another one since 2021. (Lucasfilm boss) Kathleen (Kennedy) had reached out. I always said: With a great director and a great story, I'd be there in a second. I loved that character and loved playing him," he said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Driver teamed up with director Steven Soderbergh to work on an idea for a film that would take place after The Rise of Skywalker, which ended with Kylo Ren's redemption and apparent death.

They pitched the outline to Lucasfilm bosses, who were interested in the concept, so they hired Scott Z. Burns to write the screenplay, which the Marriage Story star called "one of the coolest (expletive) scripts I had ever been a part of".

However, Disney bosses didn't feel the same way.

"We presented the script to Lucasfilm. They loved the idea. They totally understood our angle and why we were doing it," Driver shared. "We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman and they said no. They didn't see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that."

He added, "It was called The Hunt for Ben Solo and it was really cool. But it is no more, so I can finally talk about it."

In a statement to the publication, Magic Mike filmmaker Soderbergh said, "I really enjoyed making the movie in my head. I'm just sorry the fans won't get to see it."

Lucasfilm execs have not released a Star Wars movie since The Rise of Skywalker, however, there are two on the horizon - 2026's The Mandalorian and Grogu and 2027's Starfighter - while several more are in development.