Orlando Bloom reveals his Pirates of the Caribbean 6 hopes

Orlando Bloom has hinted he might want to revisit the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The 48-year-old actor starred in the swashbuckling series as Will Turner from 2003's The Curse of the Black Pearl to 2007's At World's End, and Bloom has now teased "maybe there’s a world where we get the band back together" for a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Speaking about potentially appearing in another Pirates of the Caribbean film with Deadline, Bloom said: "I do think that people are really responding to nostalgia in a way at the moment.

"There's something about stepping into the world of artificial intelligence and superintelligence, where we're kind of harking back to nostalgic times and movies that had that.

"Maybe there’s a world where we get the band back together."

The Cut star - who most recently cameoed as Will Turner in 2017's Dead Men Tell No Tales - added he was "so proud of being a part of those movies".

He reflected: "Somebody was talking about, you know, Pirates having another whirl round, and I was like, of course, those movies are remarkable, and my kids love them, and my kids' kids love them and friends love them."

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise also starred Johnny Depp, 62, as Captain Jack Sparrow, Keira Knightley, 40, as Elizabeth Swann and Geoffrey Rush, 74, as Hector Barbossa.

Bloom's comments come after series producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed he was working on a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

The 82-year-old producer told Variety: "We’re developing another Top Gun. Hopefully we’ll make another F1. We’re working on another Pirates.

"We’re working on a lot of different movies that have become successful and hopefully we can get ’em all made."

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise ran from 2003’s The Curse of the Black Pearl to 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales, featuring Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in all five films.

The series was put on hold in December 2018 when Depp was dropped following an op-ed by his ex-wife Amber Heard, 39, in The Washington Post, in which she alleged being a victim of domestic violence without naming him directly.

Depp was later cleared of those allegations in court.

Since then, Disney has explored rebooting the franchise, reportedly with Margot Robbie, 35, attached to star.

However, reports from December 2024 suggested the studio was reconsidering Depp’s return for a sixth instalment.

At the time, Disney had supposedly not contacted the actor and had tasked Bruckheimer with developing two potential scripts - one featuring Jack Sparrow, and one without him.

Since then, Bruckheimer confirmed Robbie was "still involved" in a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot.

He told TheWrap: "We’re working on a script. It’s always on the page; if we don’t have it on the page, it’s not gonna get on the screen.

"We had two scripts at one point, and then one kinda dropped out, and then we kinda went on with the other one."

Asked if the project starring the Barbie actress was the one that dropped out, he replied: "Well, she’s still involved."

Bruckheimer also revealed Ted Elliott, who co-wrote the first four Pirates of the Caribbean films, had been involved with the new script.