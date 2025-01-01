Antonio Banderas celebrates daughter Stella Banderas's 'joyful' wedding

Antonio Banderas has expressed his delight over his daughter Stella Banderas's wedding.

The Spanish actor's only child tied the knot with longtime partner Alex Gruszynski at the Abadía Retuerta estate in Valladolid, Spain on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Antonio posted a slideshow of photos depicting him and Stella, with the post including a mix of throwback snaps and more recent red carpet images.

"The wedding of my daughter Stella has turned into a heartfelt family reunion, emotional, joyful, and full of laughter," he wrote in the caption. "Thank you to everyone who made this possible."

Among the 200 guests at the wedding were Stella's mother Melanie Griffith, her half-sister Dakota Johnson, and Barack and Michelle Obama's daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama.

And while details remain under wraps, in an interview for Hola! in the lead-up to the big day, Stella shared that she was thrilled to be able to get married in the country of her birth.

In addition, Antonio admitted that seeing his daughter in a wedding dress would be "one of the most beautiful moments of my life".

"She's very Andalusian, very much from Málaga, even if she grew up in the U.S.," the 65-year-old told the magazine. "This is her way of reconnecting with her roots and sharing her homeland with her future husband and his family."

Stella, 29, and entrepreneur Alex announced their engagement in August 2024.