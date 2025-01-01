Michael Fassbender to star in drama about Kennedy dynasty

Michael Fassbender has signed on to star in a new Netflix drama about the Kennedy family.

On Monday, producers at the streaming service announced that a series titled Kennedy is in the works, with the Oscar-nominated actor portraying patriarch Joseph P. Kennedy Sr.

Inspired by Fredrik Logevall's 2020 book, JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, the show will focus on the lives of Joe and his wife Rose beginning in the 1930s.

The couple shared nine children, including U.S. President John F. Kennedy and U.S. attorney general Robert F. Kennedy.

"Kennedy reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries, and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today," the logline reads. "Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including the rebellious second son, Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden-boy older brother (Joseph P. Kennedy Jr.)."

Sam Shaw is to serve as the showrunner and executive producer of Kennedy.

"The story of the Kennedys is the closest we have to American mythology - somewhere between Shakespeare and The Bold and the Beautiful," he mused. "But Fredrik Logevall's stunning, nuanced biography pulls a veil on the human strivings and burdens behind the myth, revealing as much about our present moment, how we got here and where we're going, as about the Kennedys themselves."

Representatives for the Kennedy family have not yet commented on the project.

A separate series about the marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy is currently in production at FX.

Produced by Ryan Murphy, Love Story is slated for release in February 2026.