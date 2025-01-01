Joseph Quinn won't appear in Stranger Things season five

Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, have confirmed that Joseph Quinn won't return in the fifth and final season.

The Gladiator II actor, who rose to fame playing Eddie Munson in the sci-fi series, played it coy when asked about his potential return during a 2024 fan convention in Belgium, sparking speculation that he might make an appearance in the upcoming episodes.

However, Ross and Matt Duffer shut down the rumours in an interview with Empire magazine, confirming that Eddie Munson won't be coming from the dead in season five.

"I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he's dead," Matt told Empire. "Joe is so busy anyway, that everyone should know he's not coming back. He's shot like five movies since! When the hell has he got time to come and shoot Stranger Things? No, sadly, RIP. He's fully under that ground."

The British actor broke out with his performance as Eddie in season four, which aired in 2022, and he has since become an in-demand movie star, appearing in films including Hoard, Gladiator II, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, A Quiet Place: Day One and Warfare.

He is currently filming Avengers: Doomsday and is set to play George Harrison in four Beatles films.

During the FACTS Convention in Belgium in April 2024, Quinn gave an intriguing response when asked whether Eddie would be popping up in the upcoming final season.

"I do know, but I'm not telling you," he said with a smile, teasing fans.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will once again star Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, David Harbour and Winona Ryder, among others. The episodes will be released on Netflix in three drops from 26 November.