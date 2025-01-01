TV host Bryant Gumbel hospitalised

Former Today host Bryant Gumbel has been hospitalised due to a medical emergency.

TMZ reported that the veteran TV star was taken from his home in New York City by paramedics on Monday at around 9pm local time, on a gurney.

Gumbel is known for his 15-year run as co-host of NBC's Today, where he became one of the most recognisable faces in morning television.

After leaving the network in 1997, he went on to anchor The Early Show on CBS, and later earned critical acclaim for his long-running series Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, which won multiple Emmy Awards for its investigative reporting.

Gumbel revealed in 2009 that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

He shared the news during a Live with Regis and Kelly appearance in December 2009, explaining that doctors had discovered a malignant tumour in one of his lungs and that he had undergone surgery to remove it.

Gumbel said at the time that the cancer had not spread and that his prognosis was good.

The following year, he gave an update on his health.

"I'm still doing well," Gumbel told People magazine in December 2010.

"Doctors tell me I'm free and clear, so I hope for better times."