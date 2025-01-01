Ireland Baldwin cuts ties with 'poisonous' family members

Ireland Baldwin has revealed she has cut ties with certain "poisonous" family members.

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger described certain members of her estranged family as "narcissists", in a wide-ranging blog post published to mark her upcoming 30th birthday.

Ireland, whose birthday falls on 23 October, pulled no punches in the post, titled 30, Flirty, and Surviving, which she published to Substack on 21 October with the tagline, "Turning 30, reflecting, and dodging my family of narcissists".

"I move into 30 with a lot less weight on my shoulders," Ireland wrote. "This weight that was brought on by the need to continue to carry my narcissistic, unreliable, addict family members who I thought I needed in my life."

Recalling the "lonely childhood" she experienced after her parents' 2002 divorce, Ireland confessed she had long felt she needed to "win over" some of her relatives, whom she did not specifically name.

However, as an adult and a parent herself, she said, she had learned it was possible to break the pattern.

"Nothing was more freeing than finally realizing how poisonous these people are," Ireland, who shares daughter Holland, 2, with musician RAC, continued.

"My daughter doesn't have to know these people, and I can protect her from them."