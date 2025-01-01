James Gunn gives Constantine 2 update after talks with Keanu Reeves

James Gunn has "discussed" Constantine 2 plans with Keanu Reeves.

The DC Studios co-chief has given an update on a potential follow-up to the original 2005 comic book horror movie, with Reeves previously revealing he has made pitches for a sequel.

Gunn told the BobaTalks podcast: "I've discussed it one and off. I've discussed it with Keanu.

"But I have not read any script yet."

Earlier this year, the 61-year-old actor admitted there have been attempts to bring a sequel to life "for over a decade".

He told Inverse: "We’ve [along with director Francis Lawrence] been trying to make this film for over a decade, and we just recently put a story together and pitched it to DC Studios and they said, ‘OK.’

"So, we’re going to try and write a script.”

Constantine tells the story of the titular exorcist and demonologist who helps LAPD policewoman Angela Dodson (Rachel Weisz) investigate her twin sister’s mysterious suicide, only to discover that fallen angels from Hell are trying to enter the human world.

Lawrence had teased that a sequel was "closer than ever", insisting that they have had a "great idea" for the movie.

He told Collider: "We have gone through a bunch of the comics over the years and looked at things.”

Despite some positive updates, Peter Stormare - who played Lucifer in the original movie - has claimed Reeves is "not happy with the scripts" thus far.

Speaking with The Direct, Stormare, 71, said: "It's a lot of back and forth, because ... I think Keanu, which I know pretty good, is not so happy with the scripts and usually what comes out of the studios.

"Because the first one wasn't that successful in the beginning, it became a sleeper and became a cult movie, and now it is one of the biggest cult movies ever.

"But to do a sequel, the studios want to have, you know, cars flying in the air. They want to have people doing flip-flops and fighting action scenes."

Stormare added that the John Wick star believed a Constantine sequel should be "spiritual", and was worried the follow-up would diverge from this concept in favour of focusing on action.

He explained: "I think Keanu says, ‘I've done John Wick. This movie is spiritual. It's about demons and regular people. And I wanted to keep it that way.’

"And we talked about that. I want to do God coming down exactly the same way, but in a black suit and looking more or less like Lucifer from the first one.

"I'm 12 years older, so it's going to be hard to, you know, completely imitate the first movie.

"But, I think from Keanu, he wants to do a sequel that is very close to the first one."