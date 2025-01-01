Selena Gomez dishes on 'sneaky' way she hid wedding ceremony dress

Selena Gomez has opened up about why she had three dresses made for her wedding day.

The superstar and music producer Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024 and tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California last month.

Selena wore a custom-made Ralph Lauren dress with hand-cut lace and macramé collar for the couple's "first look" photos, changed into a silk-lace gown featuring cascading train for the ceremony, and donned a white silk halter neck number for the reception.

Reflecting on the outfit changes during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday, the Lose You to Love Me singer noted that she had a "sneaky" reason for doing so.

"I tried to do this sneaky thing - I'm sure you can relate - but I didn't want anyone to get photos of my wedding unless it was from me," she told the host. "I keep my life as private as I can, so that dress was initially for the (first) look and then this (lace ceremony) one was made by Ralph Lauren - they all were - but this was my favourite dress."

The 33-year-old went on to gush over her big day, noting it was "a dream".

Elsewhere in the conversation, Selena discussed working with Steve Martin, 80, and Martin Short, 75, on TV series Only Murders in the Building.

"I have morphed into both of them. It is hysterical," the actress smiled. "Because if they can't do a stunt, I'm with them, I'm saying, 'Well I can't do it either.' They're like, 'They're a little older than you.' And I'm just like, 'I'll do what they do.'"

The fifth season of Only Murders in the Building is now airing on Hulu.