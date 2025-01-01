Dakota Johnson admits growing up with famous parents was 'really quite scary'

Dakota Johnson has admitted that growing up with famous parents was "really quite scary".

The Materialists actress is the daughter of Hollywood stars Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, and the stepdaughter of Antonio Banderas, who was married to Griffith from 1996 to 2015.

In a new interview with Vogue Germany, Dakota opened up about her childhood in the spotlight.

"When I was little, there were times when it was really quite scary, and people would aggressively and physically try to get to my mom when we were just going to the supermarket or something," the 36-year-old remembered.

She added, "If you accept that as normal as a little kid, it can lead to a lot of complexes."

Dakota went on to reflect on the challenges of growing up in the public eye.

"And then, of course, the fact that you're in the public eye and the world knows about your private life in a way that's very invasive, rude, and painful," she said. "So, yes, there are downsides, but there are also incredible upsides - like with everything, I think."

The Peanut Butter Falcon actress also recalled that she couldn't fully grasp the reality of Hollywood until she was older.

"I grew up on set and was always surrounded by people who made movies," she told the publication. "I mean, I was born in Texas because my dad worked there, so I always knew that my family's profession was different than, say, my schoolmates whose moms went to the office every day."

Dakota added that, as a result of moving around so much, she had struggled to make friends.

"But I always just accepted it: This is what we do. It's in our blood," she shared.