Victoria Beckham opened up to daughter about eating disorder ahead of documentary release

Victoria Beckham has revealed she spoke to her daughter about her eating disorder before sharing the experience in her new Netflix documentary series.

In her self-titled docuseries, released earlier this month, the fashion designer candidly discussed struggling with an "all-consuming" eating disorder in the past.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Victoria explained that she spoke to her 14-year-old daughter, Harper, before the series premiered.

"I've talked to Harper about it, obviously, because she's obviously seen the documentary," the 51-year-old told host Alex Cooper. "And little girls still obsess over food. It's still a big conversation at school."

The former Spice Girl added that she prepared Harper for the content before attending the premiere.

"I talked to her because I hadn't seen the final edit until the premiere... I thought that this might have been left in because obviously I knew that I talked about it," she said. "And so I just spent a bit of time talking to her about it so she could understand."

Victoria shares Harper with her husband David Beckham. The couple also have sons Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20.

Reflecting on her experience, the former singer stressed the importance of speaking openly about eating disorders.

"When you have an eating disorder, it makes you miserable," she shared. "It is sad. It is lonely. It is all-consuming. I was present for many years, but not truly present. And, you know, that's really tough, and you just gotta talk about it."

Victoria added that following the documentary's release, "so many" women reached out to say they could relate to her.

"I think that if my experience with (an eating disorder) and my story can help anyone or encourage anyone to talk, that's another really good reason to have done this," she stated.