Khloé Kardashian responds after Savannah Guthrie expresses regret for 2012 interview

Khloé Kardashian harbours no ill will towards anchor Savannah Guthrie after she asked her an uncomfortable question about her father in 2012.

The Today show co-host admitted on Monday's episode of the U.S. morning show that she felt "so embarrassed" asking The Kardashians star to address the rumours that her late father Robert Kardashian was not her biological dad.

When the Kards Catch Up with E! News Instagram account covered the story, Khloé made it clear that she has no hard feelings towards Savannah over the question.

"She's a doll! It takes a big person to take accountability and I just love her!" she wrote in the comments, adding love heart and crown emojis.

Reflecting on the interview earlier this week, the broadcaster admitted that she personally "didn't want" to ask the reality star about the paternity rumours, but she felt "pressure" from producers to ask the "dishy" question and dropped it in just before a commercial break.

"I asked Khloé Kardashian, like, 10 seconds before we were going to break about the rumours that her father wasn't her father. That was so bad," she recalled. "We were like, 'And Khloé, like, what about this rumour that Robert Kardashian's not really your father?' And they were like, '10, nine, eight...' and I was so embarrassed."

She then praised Khloé for her response, adding, "She was like, 'Ah, nothing to it.' We made the break. I asked the question, Khloé was a total class act."

According to E! News, the Good American founder replied by saying, "I don't know who my daddy is, I guess."

Khloé has repeatedly pushed back against the rumour that O.J. Simpson - whom her lawyer father represented during his murder trial - is her father. The late sportsman also denied the speculation.

Robert had four children with his wife Kris Jenner - Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Jr. He died of oesophageal cancer in 2003.