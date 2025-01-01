Scott Cooper hails Jeremy Allen White's 'intensity, vulnerability and humility'

Jeremy Allen White has the "intensity, vulnerability and humility" to play Bruce Springsteen.

The 34-year-old actor portrays the music icon in Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, the new biographical musical drama film, and director Scott Cooper is convinced that Jeremy is perfect for the role.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Scott explained: "I knew I had the right actor. Jeremy is incredibly committed, and I’d also seen in him the intensity, vulnerability and humility that I knew from Bruce. And, he has a sense of swagger that you can’t learn in acting school.

"I did not know, however, that he would go to the lengths he did to embody him — his harmonica playing, his movement. I know that he bears a strong resemblance to Bruce in the ’80s, and Bruce’s wife has confirmed that, but what we were after is the essence."

Scott hopes that fans will "connect" with the themes of the new movie, including the struggle between art and commercial demands.

The director explained: "I wanted to convey the difficulty, for any artist, including myself, of balancing the creative risks we take with the commercial considerations.

"I think the story of Nebraska [Springsteen's 1982 album] shows you the importance of having the artistic courage to listen to your intuition. This movie comes out in two weeks, and it’s my fervent hope that people connect to that."

Scott also revealed that he was introduced to Springsteen through the Nebraska album.

He said: "My father, who passed away the day before I started shooting and to whom I’ve dedicated the film, introduced me to most of my early musical tastes. He introduced me to Bruce through Nebraska, and I remember hearing it for the first time in our house on vinyl when I was a disillusioned teenager who wasn’t sure about his place in the world."

Meanwhile, Jeremy previously admitted to feeling the "pressure" of playing Springsteen.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor explained: "Getting that out, it was so much pressure.

"You’re playing a real person — nevermind Bruce Springsteen — and I was really touched [when] the trailer came out. I had more texts than when I blacked out and won that Golden Globe [for The Bear]."

Jeremy also admitted to being surprised by the level of interest in the trailer.

The actor - who played Phillip 'Lip' Gallagher in Shameless, the hit comedy-drama series, from 2011 until 2021 - said: "I didn’t realise trailers were that big of a thing."