Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli sell $15m home after split

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have sold their $15 million (£11.2 million) home

The Hidden Hills, California property went under contract on Wednesday, according to TMZ, amid news of their recent split after 28 years of marriage.

The Full House star and her estranged husband bought the six-bedroom, three-bath home in August 2020 for $9.5 million (£7.1 million). They were originally seeking $16.5 million (£12.3 million) for the house.

According to the listing, the modern farmhouse is "set amidst rows of graceful olive trees".

The interior features a "seamless fusion of style and comfort" that includes maple floors, high ceilings, neutral tones and natural light.

Loughlin and Giannulli purchased the home as a downsizing move shortly after they became embroiled in the high-profile college admissions scandal in 2019.

In May 2020, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty in connection with conspiracy charges.

Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on the hit sitcom Full House and its Netflix reboot, received a two-month jail sentence along with a fine of $150,000 and 150 hours of community service following the guilty plea.

Loughlin began her sentence at a federal prison in California in October 2020 and was released that December.

Giannulli received a five-month sentence with a fine of $250,000 (£112,000) and 250 hours of community service.

The couple announced they were separating earlier this month.