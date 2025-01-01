Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull back together - report

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull are reportedly back together.

Beckham shared a black-and-white selfie of the two together on his Instagram Stories, seemingly confirming the two are dating again after splitting over the summer.

In the new selfie, the couple bundled up for the cold as they struck a pose.

Beckham previously sparked rumours they were back together last month when he 'liked' Turnbull's Instagram post of behind-the-scenes footage from a magazine photo shoot.

He also commented a melting face emoji on sexy bikini snaps she posted earlier in October.

Beckham and Turnbull, a London-based DJ and model, broke up in June after seven months of dating.

The news came amid reports that Beckham and Brooklyn had fallen out over Turnbull, and that Beckham's brother Brooklyn had previously had a romantic connection with her.

Turnbull shut down the rumours in an Instagram Story.

"I've avoided speaking on this topic to avoid adding fuel to the fire, however, it's come to a point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on," she wrote.

"I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative," she added.

Turnbull said she and Brooklyn "have never been romantically involved in any capacity at any point".