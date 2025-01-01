Brigitte Bardot shuts down rumours of her death

Brigitte Bardot has been forced to deny reports of her own demise.

In a post to her X account, Bardot dispelled rumours that she had died.

According to The Daily Mail, Bardot's announcement comes after an influencer, who goes by Aqababe, shared in a since-deleted social media post that Bardot was dead.

The And God Created Women star responded in a post written in French on X.

"I don't know who is the idiot who started this 'fake news' about my disappearance but know that I am doing well and I have no plan on taking my bow. A word to the wise."

Bardot's statement comes nearly a week after French newspaper Var-Matin reported that the actress, who is 91, had been hospitalised in Toulon, France, for almost three weeks.

Aqababe claimed to have "exclusive information" about Bardot's alleged death.

"Her coffin was ordered in Saint-Paul-de-Jarrat in the 09 (Ariège) department. An icon has passed away, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy and an eternal imprint on the hearts of the French," the deleted post claimed, per The Daily Mail.

Following Bardot's response, Aqababe stood by the original statement, claiming that it is not Bardot who runs her account on X.

"I deleted my exclusive tweet about Brigitte Bardot's death. It's not her who manages her Twitter, you'll see when the AFP officially announces the death," the influencer insisted.