Kylie Jenner mourns death of Italian Greyhound Norman

Kylie Jenner is mourning the loss of her furry friend.

On Wednesday, the beauty mogul announced that her beloved Italian Greyhound Norman had recently died.

The mum of two shared the sad news on Instagram with an emotional tribute, complete with a carousel of photos of Norman through the years.

"In Loving Memory of My Sweet Norman. I still remember the day I brought you home. I had never loved anything so much," Jenner wrote in the announcement.

Norman entered Jenner's life in 2014 and was regularly featured on her social media accounts and in the Kardashian-Jenner family's reality shows.

The dog and one of Jenner's other Italian greyhounds, Bambi, even had their own Instagram account for animal lovers to follow.

Longtime fans of Jenner may remember that Norman and Bambi gave birth to a surprise litter of puppies in 2016, which kept their owner from attending that year's American Music Awards.

"Almost 13 years old, and yet I know I'll remember you far longer than the time we got to share. I wish I wasn't writing this post. I knew you were getting older, and I tried to prepare myself, but it's hard losing you, Norm," Jenner shared in her tribute.

"It makes me happy knowing my kids got to meet you and love you. My sweet Normyyyy. My heart aches for you."