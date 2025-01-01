Jeremy Allen White was left feeling 'fragile' by Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Jeremy Allen White felt "fragile" during the making of Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.

The 34-year-old star plays the Glory Days rocker in the new biopic - which follows Bruce Springsteen amid personal and professional struggles during the making of his 1982 album Nebraska - and felt as if he needed some space to process the film's heavy story during the production.

Jeremy told Entertainment Weekly: "(Springsteen) and I spoke a lot, I remember, in preparation, I had a really wonderful afternoon or evening where he took me on the Freehold tour.

"We would text and we would call. And then once we got to set, there was like, such a... I don't know, I felt very fragile at times."

The Bear actor explained that he felt "protective" of The Boss as he and the cast were acting out moments that have happened in his life.

He said: "And in this strange way, protective of (Springsteen) because, at the end of the day, these are real moments that have happened, these are real rooms. There was something very delicate about that, and I think, once we were on set, became quite introverted. I need a little bit of separation into my own kind of understanding."

White is joined in the biopic's cast by Jeremy Strong - who portrays the music legend's manager Jon Landau - and the Succession star mainly developed his character "in solitude", even though he had the chance to dine with his counterpart in real-life.

The 46-year-old actor said: "In a way, the information that you want to get is sort of around.

"We become like obsessive detectives looking for these clues. Stephen Graham (who plays Springsteen's father Douglas in the picture) used the word 'magpie' the other day, which is so great. We are! We're collecting things, and there were things that I got from Jon, but mainly it's a lot of your own work."

Strong explained that he was pleased to have Landau on the set of Scott Cooper's movie once he felt comfortable in the understanding of his alter ego.

He said: "When that had kind of reached saturation and I trusted that it was just there and locked and loaded, then having them [Springsteen and Landau] around was really incredible, because they were there and so open and available to help fill in all of the details and the contours and the specificity and then just being a living reminder I felt genuinely excited to come to work everyday."

White echoed his co-star's thoughts as he particularly relished having both Springsteen and Landau on set.

He remarked: "I will say, the days that they were both on set, which weren't as many days as it was just Bruce, but it was a real joy to witness them together.

"And I think that was helpful for us."