Miley Cyrus honoured to contribute 'personal' song to Avatar movie soundtrack

Miley Cyrus has recorded an original song for the upcoming movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

In a statement posted via Instagram on Wednesday, the Flowers hitmaker announced that she had co-written the track Dream as One with Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, and Simon Franglen.

Reflecting on the project, Miley noted that it had a lot of personal significance because her home burned down in the Woolsey Fire in California in November 2018.

"Honored to support Avatar: Fire and Ash with an original song I've written with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt," she wrote. "Having been personally affected by fire and being rebuilt from the ashes, this project holds profound meaning for me."

Dream as One will appear in the end credits of Avatar: Fire & Ash and be featured on the film's soundtrack. It will be released on 12 December.

In addition, Miley thanked director James Cameron for tapping her to collaborate on the song.

"Thank you, Jim, for the opportunity to turn that experience into musical medicine. The film's themes of unity, healing, and love resonate deeply within my soul, and to be even a small star in the universe the Avatar family has created is truly a dream come true," the 32-year-old continued.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third instalment in the film franchise, is set to open in cinemas on 19 December.