Kim Kardashian reveals she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm and blames Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, attributing it to the stress of her divorce from Kanye West.

In a teaser clip for the seventh season of The Kardashians on Hulu, the reality star opened up about the frightening health scare.

The footage shows Kim, 45, being wheeled into an MRI scanner before telling her family, "There was a little aneurysm."

A brain aneurysm occurs when a blood vessel weakens and begins to bulge, potentially leading to serious complications if it ruptures.

After her sister Kourtney appeared visibly shocked by the revelation, Kim explained that her doctors attributed the condition to stress.

"They were like, 'Just stress,'" the Skims founder said.

The trailer also shows an emotional Kim breaking down over the phone, asking, "Why the f**k is this happening?"

In other clips, she is seen struggling to balance her law school exams with the emotional toll of her split from West.

"I'm happy it's over," she stated. "My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together."

Kim and Kanye were married from 2014 until their divorce was finalised 2021. They have four children, North, 12, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, six.

In another moment from the season premiere, Kim revealed that her stress had also caused a psoriasis flare-up.

"I haven't had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back," she said, admitting that she had recently felt "tested" by West.

"I mean, I have psoriasis again," she said, showing how she is coping. "I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect."

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu and Disney+.