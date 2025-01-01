Renée Zellweger's Bridget Jones to be immortalised with London statue

Renée Zellweger's beloved character Bridget Jones is set to be honoured with a bronze statue in London.

The beloved rom-com character, created by Helen Fielding and portrayed by Zellweger in four hit movies, will soon take her place in Leicester Square alongside other cinematic legends.

Speaking to Deadline, Working Title co-chairman Eric Fellner said, "Unbelievably and a first for Working Title, we're getting a statue of one of our most loved characters in bronze being put in Leicester Square and that's very exciting."

"This is the first time they've had a romantic comedy character," he continued. "And I think it's great because Bridget's a proper London heroine and the idea of having Bridget ever present in a brilliant location in the centre of London is really exciting."

The statue will be unveiled at a ceremony on 17 November, with Zellweger herself expected to attend.

Sally Phillips, who plays Bridget's close friend Shazzer, will host the unveiling. Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor - who appeared as Bridget's love interests Roxster and Mr Walliker in the most recent film - are also expected to attend the event.

The announcement follows the release of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which premiered in February. It marked the fourth instalment in the franchise, following Bridget Jones's Baby (2016), Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) and Bridget Jones's Diary (2001), all based on Fielding's best-selling novels.

Bridget's statue will join other cinematic icons already immortalised in Leicester Square, including Paddington Bear, Mary Poppins, Wonder Woman, Gene Kelly in Singin' in the Rain and, most recently, Daniel Kaluuya's character from Get Out.

During the interview, Fellner didn't rule out the possibility of a fifth Bridget film, calling it a "wonderful idea".