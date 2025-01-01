Kristen Bell opens up on steamy scene with Adam Brody

Kristen Bell has opened up on a steamy scene she shared with Adam Brody.

The Nobody Wants This co-stars also worked together on her former show House of Lies, which Kristen revealed had included one particularly challenging intimate scene.

"I was eight and a half months pregnant and we were blurring it out," Kristen, 45, told Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show, during an interview to promote the second season of Nobody Wants This.

"And Adam affectionately refers to it as 'our threesome.' Which I do not want my daughter to hear!"

Despite not loving Adam's phrasing, Kristen went on to gush about working with the 45-year-old actor.

"He's a delightful scene partner," she shared. "I love and trust him as an individual so much and I find that he brings something weird and awkward and funny and wonderful and unexpected to every scene, which I really enjoy."

Their bond of friendship was so strong, she added, that even shooting a bedroom scene while heavily pregnant was surprisingly comfortable.

"I also trust him completely," the mother of two, who shares daughters Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10, with husband Dax Shepard, explained.

"To be honest, when I was this much pregnant and I had to, like, mount him, I was just like, 'Well... morning!'"