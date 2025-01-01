Shaquille O'Neal's $180K Range Rover stolen in transit

Shaquille O'Neal's brand new Range Rover valued at $180,000 (£135,000) has been stolen in transit.

Page Six reported that the former NBA star's car, with a driver's seat customised to accommodate the seven-foot-one-inch athlete, had "gone missing".

Later in the day, TMZ Sports reported the same, adding that the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office had confirmed the report and stated: "Preliminary information suggests that an unauthorised individual or company may have taken possession of the vehicle under false pretences."

O'Neal's car was reportedly being transported from Georgia to Louisiana when the theft occurred, and authorities believe a digital hack of the car transport company's data was behind the hoist.

O'Neal's car was reportedly picked up on Monday for transport, but was never delivered to its intended destination. The transport company is offering a $10,000 (£7,500) reward for information leading to its recovery.

The sheriff's office told TMZ: "Further inquiries revealed that a tow truck registered to Griffin Wrecker Service was involved in transporting the vehicle to an address in Atlanta. The person believed to have coordinated the tow has not yet been fully identified."

The NBA great's collection won't be overly depleted by the loss of his new Range Rover. On an episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq last year, O'Neal revealed that he owns 40 cars.

"I have 40 cars and I don't know why," he shared.