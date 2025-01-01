Frankie Muniz shares sneak peek at Malcolm in the Middle revival

Frankie Muniz has shared a shot of his onscreen family from the set of the Malcolm in the Middle reboot.

The two-time Golden Globe nominee teased the upcoming TV revival with a photo of himself with Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield, who reprise their roles as Malcolm's brothers Francis and Reese.

"I was told not to post this yet, but then I remembered the theme song," wrote Muniz on X with the photo. "I'm just too excited for y'all to see the new episodes and I miss my brothers."

The original show's theme song, Boss of Me by They Might Be Giants, features the lyric, "You're not the boss of me, now!"

In addition to Muniz's return as middle child Malcolm, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek were confirmed to return as parents Hal and Lois in December.

In March, the family was rounded out with Masterson and Berfield reprising their roles, and Caleb Ellsworth-Clark taking over the part of Dewey from Erik Per Sullivan, who has retired from acting.

Ahead of the show's 25th anniversary, the Disney+ revival was announced for a limited, four-episode run in December.

The Malcolm In the Middle revival will feature Malcolm and his daughter, played by Keeley Karsten, as they return home for Hal and Lois's 40th wedding anniversary party.