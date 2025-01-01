Johnny Depp returns to the big time in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol

Johnny Depp is returning to Hollywood in his biggest movie project since his legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Paramount Pictures is in final negotiations to pick up a new take on Charles Dickens's classic novel A Christmas Carol.

The feature, titled Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, is set for a 13 November 2026 release date, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The studio is describing the new movie project as "a thrilling ghost story set in Dickens' London, following one man's supernatural journey to face his past, present and future and fight for a second chance".

The film will be directed by horror filmmaker Ti West, who is best known for the X, Pearl and MaXXXine movies. Andrea Riseborough is also attached to star in the project.

Depp, who will play Ebenezer Scrooge, was once one of the biggest and most bankable stars in 21st-century Hollywood, thanks to movies such as the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Alice in Wonderland, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

He was ostracised from Hollywood after the contentious defamation suits amid his split from Heard, which resulted in a barrage of unsavoury headlines.

He was asked to resign from the Harry Potter spin-off franchise, Fantastic Beasts, in 2020.

Depp recently began his comeback by starring in Day Drinker opposite Penélope Cruz and Madelyn Cline. The thriller was shot earlier this year and is expected to be released in 2026.