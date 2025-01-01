Tony Hale relied on Sketch director to 'paint the picture' of monster encounters during filming

Tony Hale relied on his Sketch director Seth Worley to "paint the picture" and give him an idea of what each monster encounter should look like during filming.

In the family fantasy comedy, a young girl drops her sketchbook into a magical pond, and all her monstrous drawings come to life, wreaking havoc on the town.

While audiences can see all the weird and wonderful monsters in the finished film, the actors had nothing to react to on set.

Hale, who plays the young girl's father, admitted to Cover Media that he always relies on the director's vision before pretending to interact with something that's not there.

"I think actors are just crazy. We see things that aren't there all the time," he joked. "I had done Alvin and the Chipmunks and then I had done Clifford the Big Red Dog, I was the bad guys in those, so I was kind of used to that process.

"It's like a kid, where you just pretend things are there. But it just shows the huge job of the director because he has to paint the picture of what's in front of you. Then you have an idea of what you're reacting to. It's really on him or her to paint it for you."

The Veep actor explained that for 2021's Clifford the Big Red Dog, he had a big dog puppet to react to, but they didn't have the budget to do so on Sketch.

"Here, (Worley) would go like, 'OK, everybody look to about this tower right there. Big Dave's that big and then this guy's about down to the floor and the spider 'eyeders' are crawling all around you,'" he recalled. "We just had to be like, 'OK, are we all looking at the same point? Are we all there?'"

In Sketch, Hale has to react to a wide variety of creatures, such as pretending that an "eyeder" is crawling up his body.

When asked if he ever feels silly filming those scenes, the Arrested Development actor replied, "I mean, I probably should feel silly. I probably should feel self-conscious, but when you've been doing it for so long, it's just this switch that goes on and you just, I don't know, it just turns into fun."

Sketch is out in cinemas now.