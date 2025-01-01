Rachel Zegler wants to take Evita to Broadway 'so badly'

Rachel Zegler hopes "so badly" that her hit West End musical Evita transfers to Broadway.

The West Side Story actress won rave reviews for her portrayal of Argentina's former First Lady Eva Perón in the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's musical between June and September this year.

In addition to the sold-out audience, Zegler attracted a huge crowd of spectators on the street outside the London Palladium night after night by performing the show's signature song, Don't Cry For Me Argentina, on the theatre's exterior balcony.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the Snow White actress was asked if she would be taking the show to New York City.

"It's not up to me, I don't know, but I would love to. I want to do it so badly," she replied. "I am a New Yorker, and I want to bring this thing I love so much to my home."

While performing the stage show eight times a week for almost three months was taxing, the 24-year-old would "do it all again in a heartbeat".

"I dreamt as a little girl that I would perform in Evita, but I thought it would be in community theatre and that would be enough," she shared. "I never could have imagined it would be like this. It was amazing and I'd do it all again in a heartbeat."

Zegler added that it has been an honour to work so closely with theatre mogul Webber and receive so much support and praise from him.

"It freaks me out - I can't take a compliment. I've been so fortunate to work with him - he is so supportive," she gushed. "It's been an honour, and I hope I get to do it forever."

The Graham Norton Show airs in the U.K. on Friday nights.