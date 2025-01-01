Jackie Kennedy's grandson slams Donald Trump for 'pouring concrete' on White House rose garden

Jackie Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg has criticised U.S. President Donald Trump for "pouring concrete" on the rose garden his grandmother planted at the White House.

In July, the American leader announced that part of the iconic building in Washington, D.C. would be expanded to add a venue for formal events such as state dinners.

The renovations have ramped up this week, and after a photo showing that the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden had been demolished began to circulate online, Jack took to Instagram on Thursday to call out Trump for removing all of the roses from the East Colonnade.

"My grandmother saw America in full color - Trump sees black and white," he wrote alongside contrasting photos of the garden and the current construction site. "Where she planted flowers, he poured concrete. She brought life to the White House, because our landmarks should inspire and grow with our country."

Jackie designed the rose garden during her tenure as First Lady from 1961 until 1963, when her husband, John F. Kennedy, served as president.

And despite the flowers being removed, Jack - the son of Caroline Kennedy - insisted that his grandmother's contribution will always be remembered.

"Her Rose Garden is gone, but the spirit of the Kennedy White House lives on - in the young at heart, the strong in spirit, and in a new generation answering the call to service," the 32-year-old continued. "A year from now, we'll get our last chance to stop Trump. History is watching. We need leaders with courage, conviction and who actually care."

Representatives for Trump and the White House have not yet responded to the comments.

It's unclear if the garden will be reinstalled once work on the ballroom is completed.