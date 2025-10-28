Meghan, Duchess of Sussex swears greeting guests barefoot is secret to 'demystifying' entertaining

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has shared her secrets for "demystifying" guests when entertaining at home.

Earlier this week, the royal sat down with author Courtney Adamo for the launch of her new book, The Family Home, at a bookstore in Summerland, California.

Opening up about the way she welcomes visitors to the property she shares with husband Prince Harry in Montecito, Meghan revealed she always greets people "barefoot" and with an "apron on".

"It demystifies," she told the audience, according to People. "People walk in and go, 'Oh, she's in this with me.' And what are they drawn to? Your kitchen. They come right in, and suddenly everyone's a little bit softened."

To create a relaxed atmosphere, Meghan also has a pot of cider or hot toddy bubbling away on the stove.

"I love people being able to serve themselves and having things on the stove that everyone can help themselves to," the 44-year-old continued, noting: "I always have music on in the background."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Meghan recounted how she and Courtney met at Northwestern University and even once "backpacked (through) France on spring break".

Meanwhile, Meghan is currently promoting her lifestyle brand As Ever.

On Thursday, the mother-of-two posted a video showing her walking through an orchard and picking fruit.

"Save The Date 10.28.25," she captioned the teaser.