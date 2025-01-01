Kim Kardashian jokes Caitlyn Jenner's transition gave family more seasons of reality show

Kim Kardashian has joked that her stepfather Caitlyn Jenner's 2015 transition bought the family two more seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been followed by reality TV cameras for almost 20 years, with the first show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, airing between 2007 and 2021 and The Kardashians launching in 2022.

Reflecting on the success of the long-running shows during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Kim explained that there's always enough family drama to sustain the series and cited her stepfather coming out as a trans woman in 2015 as a prime example.

"We shot the pilot and had no idea what it would turn into, but 20 years on, it is still going. The shows write themselves," she said. "Once, when we wondered what might happen next, my stepdad turned into a woman and there were two more seasons right there!"

The SKIMS founder appeared on the chat show alongside Sarah Paulson to promote their TV series All's Fair, which marks Kim's first major acting role.

Speaking about working with the likes of Paulson, Glenn Close and Naomi Watts, Kim noted, "Working with a cast like this, I wanted to make sure I was completely prepared. What I could control was absolutely knowing my lines, being on time and being super professional. These women are the greatest at what they do, and I just watched and learned every day."

When asked how she found time to make the show alongside her businesses, reality show and four children, the 45-year-old explained, "I've learned you can. It was mentally challenging having to do it all, but I loved it."

However, Kim hinted that she might call time on her projects later in life and become a full-time lawyer, having studied law for the past six years.

"I will be qualified in two weeks," she said of the results of her bar exams. "I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I'll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That's what I really want."