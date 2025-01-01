Jeremy Allen White reveals that his kids keep him grounded

Jeremy Allen White has revealed that his daughters help to keep him grounded.

The Bear star opened up about how much he cherishes his relationship with his two young daughters, Ezer, seven, and Dolores, four.

In an interview with People to promote his new film Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, in which he plays a young Bruce Springsteen, Jeremy shared that his children keep him grounded.

"I'm very lucky. I'm a similar age to the age that Bruce was during this time, but I have two young children, and there's nothing that will like humble you or ground you faster than being in the presence of your young kids," he shared.

The 34-year-old actor shares his daughters with his ex-wife, actress Addison Timlin. The former couple met as teenagers and married in 2019, before Timlin, also 34, filed for divorce in 2023. They now share joint custody of their children.

Jeremy went on to reflect on how his daughters help him to maintain perspective amid his rising success in Hollywood.

"This business is very exciting and I think it can be easy for people to get carried away or lose sense of themselves, but I've got two beings in my life at this age that keep me very familiar with myself," he told the publication. "So I'm very lucky there."

He previously admitted in an interview with The Times that filming his new movie, which was released in cinemas on Friday, was "incredibly difficult", partly because he was "far away" from his children.