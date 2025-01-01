Colman Domingo wins 2025 Lumiere Award

Colman Domingo is the recipient of the 2025 Lumiere Award.

The Philadelphia Film Society selected the 55-year-old actor for the accolade - recognising cinematic achievements, as well as their links to the east coast state's creative community.

Andrew Greenblatt, CEO of the Philadelphia Film Society, told Deadline: "From his acclaimed award-winning work on Broadway and television to his back-to-back Academy Award-nominated performances in Rustin (which screened in the 2023 Philadelphia Film Festival) and Sing Sing (which screened in the 2024 Philadelphia Film Festival SpringFest), and now his magnetic turn as DJ Fred Temple in Dead Man’s Wire which he also executive produced, Colman’s impressive ability to channel raw emotion, compassion, conviction, intensity, humour, and charisma into each of his roles is truly remarkable.

"Also a true native Philadelphian, graduating from Overbrook High and Temple University, I couldn’t be more excited to honour Colman Domingo with our 2025 Lumiere Award.”

Domingo bagging this year's Lumière Award means he joins a prestigious group of winners, including Bruce Willis, Lee Daniels and M. Night Shyamalan.

As well as the Euphoria actor, the Philadelphia Film Society gave the Audrey Evans Impact Award for Social Change to former professional boxer Christy Martin, 57, and her biopic Christy.

Elsewhere, it was recently announced that Domingo has been cast as the Cowardly Lion in the upcoming film Wicked: For Good - which picks up after the events of 2024’s Wicked.

A video posted on the Wicked Instagram account showed an actor hiding behind a lion teddy, before Domingo moved the stuffed toy away to reveal himself.

He then said: "See you in Oz."

Domingo's casting reveal comes after Chu admitted there will be a "wild" reaction when fans discover the actor lending their voice for the Cowardly Lion.

Chu told Deadline: "Man, wait until the red carpet when the actor who gave us The Cowardly Lion's voice steps foot on it. It'll be wild."

Chu directly messaged the actor on Instagram, and while the filmmaker insisted the role was only small, the secret star seemed enthusiastic about it.

He said: "I was like, ‘It's not a ton of lines, but maybe you have a little time. I know you're busy. I'll come to you.’

"He was like, 'Why the f*** not, let’s go!’ And then we went ahead and recorded the lines."

As well as the Cowardly Lion, Wicked: For Good introduces other Wizard of Oz favourites, including The Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Dorothy Gale - though Chu insisted the girl from Kansas would be more of a background character in the film.

Wicked: For Good will follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) after they parted ways in the first movie.