Shonda Rhimes regrets not enjoying her success

Shonda Rhimes has admitted that she regrets not enjoying her success earlier in her career.

The television producer and screenwriter's career took off in 2005 with the launch of her hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy. She later cemented her status as one of television's leading creatives with further successes, including Scandal and Private Practice.

In a new interview with Bustle, Rhimes revealed that she didn't take the time to appreciate her achievements in the early stages of her career.

"The biggest mistake I made was not enjoying any of my successes," she said. "You're so afraid that they're few and far between. You're so afraid that they're fleeting."

The Shondaland creator went on to explain that she was too focused on what was coming next.

"You're so afraid that success isn't really success that you are always looking towards what's next and what you can be doing better, which is a wonderful quality, but it does mean that after a time, you look back and think, I didn't have much fun," she told the publication.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rhimes shared that in recent years she has been able to find a healthier work-life balance.

"Before, work was everything," the Bridgerton creator confessed. "I (now) feel like I'm much more of a three-dimensional, rounded person. I have a work life, I have a personal life, I have a social life. I get to spend all the time I want being a mom. It's about finding a life that's more in balance."

Rhimes, 55, has three daughters, Harper, 22, Emerson, 12, and Beckett, 11.