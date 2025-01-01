Kristin Chenoweth 'nervous' about the state of Broadway

Kristin Chenoweth has revealed that she is "nervous" about how expensive Broadway shows have become.

During an interview with ELLE alongside fellow stage actors Lea Michele and Nichelle Lewis, the Wicked star acknowledged that ticket prices for Broadway shows are becoming increasingly expensive.

"As a producer now, one of the things that makes me fearful is that we are putting so much money into our shows, and then the ticket prices are so high that when you're asking a family of four to come buy dinner, go to the show, maybe spend the night... that's very, very expensive," she said.

The actress noted that she can understand the issue from both an actor's and a producer's perspective.

"I vacillate between a producer and an actor going, Well, we have to charge that because we have to make the money back," she told the publication. "But then, is that going to hurt us in the long run? Are we going to just do limited runs now and try to make all the money that we can? Are we going to do less expensive productions? Are we going to lower the ticket prices?"

She added, "Are our stars going to take less in their salaries, or is it going to become much more like, excuse me, the West End?"

Kristin admitted that she was "nervous" that the Broadway industry was shooting itself in the foot by becoming so costly.

"Right now, I just look to the future, and I pray that we do not continue the path that we're going (down)," she shared. "Now, I'm not a budget money person. Like I said, I don't do math, but I have learned a lot about it."

At its height, premium tickets for Hamilton were listed at around $1,525 (£1,140), while seats for The Lion King ranged between $499 (£371) and $699 (£520).