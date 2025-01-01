Charlie Hunnam was Ryan Murphy's only choice for Ed Gein role

Ryan Murphy has revealed that Charlie Hunnam was his only choice for the lead role in the latest instalment of his Monster anthology series.

The television writer and producer only had one actor in mind to portray real-life convicted murderer and suspected serial killer Ed Gein in the biographical crime drama, Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Speaking to Hunnam for Interview Magazine, Murphy admitted that the project might not have gone ahead if the actor hadn't agreed to take part.

"I believe I might've told you this before, but you were my first and only choice for the part," he said. "I felt very strongly that if you did not do it, I wasn't sure that I wanted to do it."

Murphy went on to praise Hunnam's performance, calling it one of the strongest of his career.

"Obviously, I knew you were a great actor; however, I was not prepared for the level that you go to in this part," he told the star. "I think you'd agree that it's the strongest and probably the most difficult performance of your career."

The American Horror Story creator also revealed he was surprised when the Sons of Anarchy star accepted the role after just one meeting.

"I was absolutely shocked that you pretty much said yes in the pitch meeting, and I know it was because I was so passionate," he shared. "I was singing for my supper."

Monster: The Ed Gein Story premiered on Netflix on 3 October, following previous instalments Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.