Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso engaged

Camila Mendes and her boyfriend of three years, Rudy Mancuso, are engaged.

Mancuso proposed to the Riverdale alum on Friday, a rep for the actor confirmed to People magazine.

Video of the happy couple after the surprise proposal have since been shared online.

"Congrats on the engagement, brotha," comedian Chelly wrote via his Instagram Stories on Friday, sharing footage of the two actors holding hands.

Mendes and Mancuso have been together since 2022 after meeting on the set of Mancuso's directorial film, Música.

"She's immensely talented. She's smart, she's funny, she's quick, she's beautiful. I had seen her work on Coyote Lake, Palm Springs and obviously Riverdale. I knew that I wanted to explore a different side of her," Mancuso told Us magazine in April 2024 of casting Mendes as his onscreen love interest.

"After meeting with her, I knew she had it in her, which was just embracing the Brazilian American culture and background."

In the years since their Música collaboration, Mendes and Mancuso's romance has continued to heat up.

"3 years since I asked 'What are we,'" Mendes wrote via Instagram in July.

Mancuso responded in the comments section, "Love you so muito."

Mendes previously dated her Riverdale co-star Charles Melton from 2018 to 2021.