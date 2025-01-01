Lassie actor June Lockhart dead at 100

June Lockhart has died. She was 100.

She passed away late last week in Santa Monica, California, with her daughter and granddaughter by her side, People magazine reports.

Lockhart was one of the last surviving stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood, with a career spanning decades of film and television.

Her films included A Christmas Carol, Meet Me in St Louis and She-Wolf of London.

On TV, she had starring roles on Lassie and Lost in Space.

She was cast on the TV series Lassie in 1958, playing Ruth Martin, mother of Timmy, played by Jon Provost, with whom she became very close.

'My own mother might forget my birthday, but June never does,' Provost told People in 1994.

Lockhart was an Emmy nominee for the series in 1953 and 1959.

After her time on the show ended, she was cast on Lost in Space from 1965 to 1968, playing the mother of a family of space colonists.

The actor had two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one for film and one for TV.

She also appeared on Roseanne as the mother of Martin Mull's Leon, which she told People was "the highlight of my career".