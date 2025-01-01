NEWS Sophie Turner dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin Newsdesk Share with :





Sophie Turner is reportedly dating Coldplay singer Chris Martin.



The Game Of Thrones actor seemed poised to marry into the aristocracy, but according to the Daily Mail has split from her boyfriend, the Honourable Peregrine 'Perry' Pearson, after nearly two years together.



Martin, who recently split from American actor Dakota Johnson, went on a 'secret date' with Turner soon afterwards, the outlet reported.



Martin, who famously "consciously uncoupled" from his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, has been in London this summer with a string of Wembley dates as part of Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres tour.



His long-term, on-again, off-again relationship with Fifty Shades of Grey star Johnson began in 2017 and reportedly ended in June 2025.



Turner married singer Joe Jonas in 2019. They have two daughters together.



Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023, and the divorce was finalised a year later. Despite a tricky custody battle, the exes are now reported to be co-parenting amicably.



Turner began dating Pearson in late 2023, shortly after her split from Jonas.



Pearson is a British aristocrat and the son of Michael Pearson, fourth Viscount Cowdray.



The couple were spotted kissing in Paris in October 2023 and made their relationship public on social media in early 2024.



The Daily Mail reports that they called it quits in September this year.

