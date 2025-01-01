George Clooney wants Louvre heist in Ocean's 14

George Clooney thinks Ocean's 14 should feature a heist at the Louvre.

The 64-year-old actor recently teased another movie in the franchise - in which he portrays casino thief Danny Ocean - is in the works and he's thinks the plot should be inspired by real-life events after more than $100 million worth of jewels were taken from the Paris museum last weekend.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "I think we should rob the Louvre. But somebody's already done it, man, I dunno...

"I was amazed that it was in the middle of broad daylight. Insane. But every place gets robbed, I guess."

The Jay Kelly actor claimed he is "very proud" of the people behind the robbery.

He told Variety: "It was cool.

"I mean, it's terrible. But if you're a professional thief like I am, I was very proud of those guys."

And George is unsure if those responsible will ever get caught.

He mused: "I wonder if they're going to catch these guys. They seem to have done a pretty good job at getting away with it."

George also teased details on the upcoming Ocean's prequel featuring Margot Robbie, which is also tipped to star Bradley Cooper, but revealed he has no creative involvement.

He said: "They're gonna play my parents.

"They're all very gifted and talented, and they'll all figure it out. I get to go and watch as a fan."

The former Ocean's 14 star revealed earlier this month that he and the likes of Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Don Cheadle will be filming Ocean's 14 next year.

Speaking to E! News, he shared: "We just got the budget approved at Warner Bros. and we’re trying to set up.

"It’s just scheduling, so it’s just setting a start date for us. Probably start in about nine or 10 months, shooting."

George can't wait to reunite with his former co-stars, revealing that they've maintained a close friendship over the years.

Asked if he is excited to reunite with Brad Pitt again on the big screen, George replied: "Yeah, Brad, Matt and Don and Julia. I had dinner last night with Julia. They’re all still really dear friends. And so, the chance to work together would be fun."

George previously spoke about the project in 2023, telling Uproxx that "we have a really good script for another Ocean’s now, so we may end up doing another one. It’s actually a great script."

Asked if the script was for a potential Ocean’s 14, George replied: "Well … I don’t want to call it that … I mean, the idea is kind of like ‘Going in Style.'"