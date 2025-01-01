Adam Driver 'trying to get over' his aversion to watching his own films

Adam Driver tried and failed to "get over" his aversion to watching his own films.

The Star Was actor has a deep dislike of watching himself on-screen, but he has made some exceptions in recent years, including watching his 2023 films Ferrari and 65 and his 2024 Francis Ford Coppola epic Megalopolis.

Driver told The Associated Press that he watched those movies to help him get over his aversion, but the tactic didn't work.

"I was trying to get over it, and I can't," he said with a laugh. "We just did Paper Tiger, this James Gray film, and he seems to be close to having a cut of it. And I just don't want to watch it."

He added, "I don't want to look at my face. I don't want to live with the regret of making a mistake."

The Girls actor explained that he avoids his films because it helps him stay focused on his characters rather than thinking about what he looks like to the audience.

"It makes you conscious of what an audience is watching and I want to retreat more and more into what's going on internally for someone," he stated. "More than ever, I don't want to concern myself with what's happening externally."

Driver noted that he has yet to see his latest film, Father Mother Sister Brother, because he didn't attend the premiere at the Venice Film Festival in late August.

The drama, which won the festival's Golden Lion for best film, marks his third collaboration with director Jim Jarmusch following 2016's Paterson and 2019's The Dead Don't Die.

Father Mother Sister Brother, also starring Cate Blanchett and Mayim Bialik, will be released in U.S. cinemas on 24 December.