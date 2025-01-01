Dylan Efron's dance partner breaks his nose during DWTS rehearsal

Dylan Efron has revealed he broke his nose during a rehearsal with dance partner Daniella Karagach.

"We were trying a new move and I took an elbow right here," he said, pointing to his face in an Instagram video taken at the hospital.

"And, it made a really loud crack. So, not how I wanted to end the rehearsal day, but we'll be back dancing tomorrow."

Efron made the admission in the run-up to the US Dancing with the Stars Halloween week.

"I'm seriously all good," the reality star insisted in the caption before shouting out to Daniella's husband, Pasha Pashkov, and his own partner, Danielle Fisher.

"I'll never forget the way Dani, Pasha and Danielle wouldn't leave my side when it happened, warms my heart to have friends like them."

"OMG Dylannnnn" Alix Earle wrote alongside a crying emoji and Val Chmerkovskiy added, "Oh em gee."

"What! Feel better mate," Robert Irwin commented.

Meanwhile, Boston Rob Mariano joked, "Keep him in line @daniellakaragach", while Emma Slater wrote, "Hope you're OK!"

The reality star replied to Emma, "All good. Already back and practising."

Brother Zac Efron has also got his back. Although the actor hasn't made an appearance in the ballroom yet, Dylan recently told Extra, "He's doing his thing, supporting me every day."