Succession star Fisher Stevens departs US: 'Time to get out'

Succession star Fisher Stevens has left the United States for England.

"I moved my family to London about eight weeks ago," the actor told People magazine.

"We have a 12 and a nine-year-old, and my wife and I decided it was time to get out of the US for a minute, see what it's like in Europe and the UK."

Stevens, who played Waystar Royco comms head Hugo Baker on the hit TV series, elaborated on how the move has been for his family so far.

"It's pretty nice! My wife and I make documentaries, so there are a couple of things we're working out on there, and my wife's parents live in London too, so that's been good," he explained.

He also explained there was political motivation for the move.

"I did this movie with Leonardo DiCaprio, Before the Flood, and we interviewed these major corporations in the Amazon, who promised to farm more sustainably, and things have not gotten any better. It's now 10 years later.

"Knowing that the Trump administration is very heavily funded by the fossil fuels - I mean, the Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, is a former oil executive who says, 'Oh yeah, the climate is changing.' But this administration is doing everything it can to not be responsible citizens for the world."

Stevens joins a long list of celebrities who have moved out of the US in recent years, many in response to the Trump administration and the country's political climate.