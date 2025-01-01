RuPaul's Drag Race winner Sasha Colby postpones tour: 'Exhausted'

Sasha Colby, winner of season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race, has postponed the last nine dates of her Stripped II tour.

She explained on Instagram that the first 21 dates of the show have left her "exhausted" and shared, "My mind and heart are tired in ways I can't ignore anymore."

"This has been one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make," Colby began her post.

"Since winning Drag Race, I've been going nonstop: gig after gig, city after city, saying yes and trying to make the most of every opportunity that's come my way. As a trans woman of colour in this industry, I've pushed myself relentlessly, often feeling like I needed to prove that I belong here.

"But the truth is that I am exhausted. Twenty-one shows in five weeks took a much bigger toll on me than I expected, both physically and emotionally. My mind and heart are tired in ways I can't ignore anymore. I've always tried to push through, but this time I need to listen to my body and spirit."

"With that, I've made the incredibly difficult decision to postpone the remaining nine shows of the tour. This decision comes from a place of necessity, not desire. I never want to let anyone down," Colby concluded.