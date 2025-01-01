Tom Hanks marks 'beautiful' wife Rita Wilson's 69th birthday

Tom Hanks has celebrated Rita Wilson on her birthday.

The actor marked his wife's 69th birthday on Sunday with an Instagram tribute post.

"This beautiful woman celebrates her birthday today," Tom wrote in his caption alongside a photo of a smiling Wilson, after she took a holiday dip in the ocean.

"She is beloved by her husband," he added. "Happy Birthday, @ritawilson!"

The committed pair have been married since 1988 and share two adult children: Chester 'Chet' Marlon Hanks and Truman Theodore Hanks.

The Forrest Gump actor is also dad to son Colin Hanks and daughter Elizabeth Hanks with his late ex-wife, Samantha Lewes.

Hanks and Wilson first met on the set of Bosom Buddies in 1981, where they hit it off as friends. They later began dating and made their red-carpet debut as a couple in 1986.

Opening up about his marriage to Wilson in a 2001 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Tom said, "The success of our relationship was a matter of timing, maturity and our willingness to have an intimate connection. Our relationship isn't magic, the way it's shown in movies."

When Tom celebrated his 67th birthday in 2023, Wilson wrote a touching tribute on Instagram, calling the Big star her "best friend".

"Happy Birthday to this man who is my lover, my best friend, my family, the father of my children," she wrote alongside a photo of Tom.