Nicholas Galitzine is ‘incredible’ as He-Man in Masters of the Universe, co-star Camila Mendes says

Camila Mendes has said Nicholas Galitzine is “incredible” as He-Man in Masters of the Universe.

The 31-year-old actress stars opposite The Idea of You actor, also 31, as the warrior goddess Teela, and Mendes has now gushed about Galitzine and her other castmates in the upcoming action blockbuster.

Speaking with Screen Rant, she said: “Nicholas Galitzine is incredible as He-Man. Idris Elba, who plays my dad in the film [Man-At-Arms], was like a true dad to me. We got so close, and I love him so much.

“And Alison Brie is incredible as Evil-Lyn. She's such a good villain and hits the perfect comedic tone. Yeah, people are going to love it, I think.”

The IT: Welcome to Derry star noted she was “pleasantly surprised” by the script for Masters of the Universe, adding the movie had “the perfect balance of comedy and heart”.

She said: “I think one of the things I admire most about the film, and that I was so pleasantly surprised by when I read the script, is that it had the perfect balance of comedy and heart.

“It wasn't a movie that was completely making fun of itself the whole time, but it has a good sense of humor.”

Reflecting on Masters of the Universe, Mendes said she thought the flick was “very special” and was “really proud” of the film they had created.

She gushed: “I'm really, really proud of what we did. It's so hard to walk away from these movies because so much is going to be done in post that you're like, ‘How do I assess what we just walked away from?’ But I just have a feeling about this one.

“I could be completely wrong, but I think it's very special.”

Masters of the Universe - which is based on Mattel’s iconic toy line and the 1983 animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe - follows He-Man (Galitzine) as he learns he is the prince of a distant planet and that he must reclaim a magical sword.

With its power, he returns home to defend his kingdom from dark forces led by Skeletor (Jared Leto).

Recently, Morena Baccarin - who portrays The Sorceress of Castle Grayskull in Masters of the Universe - also heaped praise on Galitzine for his dedication to the film, which lands in cinemas on June 5, 2026.

The Deadpool actress, 46, told Variety: “It’s insane. I saw [Nicholas] on set and he’d been training for months and months and months, I was like, ‘Oh, my god, how did you do that?’

“I grew up watching He-Man, my brother and I, so it was a really big part of my childhood. It was really cool once I got there and saw the costume and what they had in mind for me - the whole get-up and the wig and contacts and all of it.

“I’m so excited to see what they make of it because I feel like my part of it was just such a small element to what it’s going to actually be in the end.”