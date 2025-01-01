Sydney Sweeney excited to meet Kim Novak before playing her in Scandalous!

Sydney Sweeney is excited to meet Kim Novak before portraying the star in the upcoming biographical drama Scandalous!

The Anyone But You actress is gearing up to play the Vertigo actress in Colman Domingo's directorial debut, which will focus on Novak's 1950s romance with late Rat Pack musician Sammy Davis Jr.

Sweeney told People that she hasn't met the 92-year-old yet, but will have the opportunity once she's finished filming her TV show Euphoria and turns her attention to Scandalous!

"I'm incredibly honoured to be bringing Kim to life. I mean, she is such an amazing actress," Sweeney said. "I think her story is still very relevant today in that she dealt with Hollywood and scrutiny with her relationships and her own private life and the control of her image. And I think that for me, I relate to it in a lot of different ways."

She continued, "Once I finish Euphoria, I switch into Scandalous! gear and I'm going to turn my brain into Kim. I'm so excited. I'm like, 'Oh my God. I'm going to meet Kim Novak.'"

Perhaps their meeting will settle some of Novak's concerns. In an interview with The Guardian in August, the retired actress revealed that she took issue with the title.

"I don't think the relationship was scandalous," she told the publication. "He's somebody I really cared about. We had so much in common, including that need to be accepted for who we are and what we do, rather than how we look. But I'm concerned they're going to make it all sexual reasons."

During a subsequent talk at the Venice Film Festival in September, Novak questioned whether Sweeeney was right for the role.

"I think that the person that is going to be doing it is a really wonderful actress, I truly do, she's really good, but I don't think we want an actress for that role," she explained.

Davis Jr. will be played by Alien: Romulus star David Jonsson.