Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster make red carpet debut as a couple at movie premiere

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster walked their first red carpet as a couple at the premiere of his movie Song Sung Blue on Sunday night.

The Australian actor and Younger actress were all smiles as they posed for photographs at the premiere of Song Sung Blue at the AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Jackman, 57, wore a tuxedo while Foster, 50, wore a black satin slip dress with spaghetti straps.

The Greatest Showman actor also posed on the red carpet with Kate Hudson, who plays his on-screen wife in Song Sung Blue, which is about real-life Neil Diamond tribute band singers Mike and Claire Sardina.

Jackman and Foster starred alongside each other in the Broadway revival of The Music Man in 2022.

In September 2023, Jackman and his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, released a joint statement announcing their separation.

Over a year later, in October 2024, Foster filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, after nearly a decade of marriage.

After months of speculation, Jackman and Foster appeared to confirm their romance in January 2025, when they were spotted holding hands and kissing in public.

Furness broke her silence on the split in May after she filed for divorce from Jackman, almost two years after their separation.

"My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," Furness said in a statement to the Daily Mail. "It's a profound wound that cuts deep, however, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.

"This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose."

Furness and Jackman tied the knot in 1996 and share two children: Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20.