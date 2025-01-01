Megan Fox was 'full of rage' filming Jennifer's Body

Megan Fox has recalled feeling "full of rage" while filming Jennifer's Body.

After enjoying huge success with Transformers in 2007, Fox was left reeling by the unpleasant downsides to her newfound fame and felt overwhelmed.

During a special screening of the cult 2009 horror-comedy in Los Angeles on Saturday, Fox was asked what she wished she could have told her younger self.

"Oh, I don't know that I would give myself advice," she replied, reports People. "I think where I was at that point in my life, so lost, so full of that rage that I had towards how I had been treated in the industry, and how I was dealing with fame and the constant... at that time, before we started filming."

Fox then went on to share her experience of attending the premiere for Jennifer's Body and being hounded by paparazzi.

Describing them as "ruthless" in their pursuit of her during that time, the 39-year-old star recalled feeling intimidated and harassed.

"I walked out just to try to get to my car, and they're all shooting," Fox shared. "And one guy's like, 'Megan, why are you such a b**ch?' And another guy is like, 'Megan, do you think you're overrated? The internet says so.'"

The actress continued, "I was asked to be at this premiere. I'm trying to get to my car. And so I had all of this grief and sorrow and also anger and rage that needed a place to go."

Elsewhere during the Q&A, she explained that playing a possessed high school student in Jennifer's Body proved to be a therapeutic experience for her during a tumultuous time.

She added, "Just being able to just have the permission to be unhinged even in between takes or maybe the entire time we were there, that was very cathartic for me."