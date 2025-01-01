Demi Moore claims Tom Cruise was 'embarrassed' by her pregnancy during A Few Good Men

Demi Moore has claimed Tom Cruise was "quite embarrassed" about her pregnancy when they worked on A Few Good Men.

Moore was almost eight months pregnant when she started reading lines for the 1992 legal drama.

During a Q&A with Jia Tolentino at The New Yorker Festival on Saturday, the star recalled how her co-star Cruise appeared to feel "awkward" about the situation.

"I think Tom was quite embarrassed," Moore shared. "I actually felt okay about it. I was moving around, though, right? But I could tell he felt that it was a bit awkward."

At the time, the 62-year-old actress was pregnant with her daughter Scout, her second child with then-husband Bruce Willis.

Moore, who shares three daughters with Willis, noted that it was hard to be a working mother back in the '90s, as she faced opposition for wanting both a career and a family.

"It's one of the many things, for me, that I just felt didn't make sense," she explained. "And so I challenged that to say, you know, 'Why not? Why can't you have both?' But with that, I think, came a lot of pressure I put on myself to, in a sense, prove that it was possible."

After giving birth to Scout, Moore admitted she put herself under immense pressure to get back in shape before filming began on A Few Good Men.

Describing herself as a "bit of an overachiever", the star strived to prove she could juggle motherhood with her career.

"I look back at that time now, and I go, 'What the f*** was I thinking?' And what was I even trying to prove? But it wasn't as supported as it is today," Moore shared. "You know, to be breastfeeding and then blocking and rehearsing a scene."

The star also recalled following a strenuous exercise regime into the late stages of pregnancy to ensure she looked ready once filming began.

"I was going to be in a military uniform, and probably overly anticipated and started working out and trying to get in shape even before she was born," she added. "I did a two-and-a-half-hour hike the day my water broke. I did a 24-mile bike ride, and then was dancing at a reggae club - hence why she came two-and-a-half weeks early."