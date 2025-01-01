George Clooney: 'Frank Sinatra once yelled at me'

George Clooney has revealed he was once "yelled at" by Frank Sinatra.

The Ocean's Eleven actor shared the story as he attended the Los Angeles premiere for his new film Jay Kelly.

While he was on the red carpet, Clooney explained how he met a host of stars while working as a driver for his aunt, the late singer Rosemary Clooney, before getting his own Hollywood break.

"I remember being on the road... I was my Aunt Rosemary's driver when she was singing," he recalled to People. "And I hadn't known her much when I was young because I lived in Kentucky. She was the Hollywood aunt. So I came out to make a living and I was her driver. And I got to drive (her) and Tony Bennett, and all of these really wonderful singers around for a year."

The 64-year-old star then revealed he once upset Sinatra after his involvement in a boycott attracted unwanted attention for the legendary singer.

"I remember he was mad at me once because I led this boycott about... some press freedoms, and he called me because people thought he was sick and there were helicopters flying over his (home), and he called me going, 'It's not working what you're doing!'" he recalled. "But he was great. I got yelled at by Frank Sinatra!"

Clooney went on to describe the job as a good "life lesson in success and failure", adding he felt "very lucky" to learn so much before enjoying his own career success.